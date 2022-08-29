Shocker bowling releases 2022-23 schedule

Ryan Barnes of the Shocker Bowling team, during team practice on January 25th, 2022 at the RSC.

The schedule is out for this year’s Shocker Bowling season, and with it comes high expectations.

The Wichita State men’s and women’s bowling teams have made trips to nationals the last two years — which led to winning in 2021 and getting second place in 2022.

The teams will compete in 12 different competitions throughout this season.

The Shockers will start off the season at the Mid States Championships in Wichita on Oct. 15-16. The top eight men’s teams and the top six women’s teams advance to a single elimination bracket.

The next tournament is the Jayhawk Collegiate Challenge in Lawrence on Oct 29-30. The top eight teams for men’s and women’s will advance to a single elimination bracket.

On Nov. 19-20 the teams will travel to Fairview, Illinois to compete in the National Match Games. After the New Year, post-season play will begin. The ISC and ITC Sectional Qualifiers for the national championships will go from March 10-12. The location is to be determined.

Nationals will begin in the spring from April 17-22 at the Intercollegiate Team & Singles Championships in Las Vegas. There will be over 180 teams present.

Tryouts begin on Tuesday, September 6th. There are about 10-12 athletes on both the men’s and women’s teams and up to 10 JV players on both teams. For more information about tryouts email Mark Lewis the director of bowling, [email protected]