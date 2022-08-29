Wichita State basketball lands class of 2023 recruit

Makhi Myles is a three star recruit from Starkville Missouri. Myles is a part of Wichita State men’s basketball 2023 recruiting class.

Wichita State men’s basketball landed three star prospect Makhi Myles.

The Shockers beat out former Missouri Valley Conference rival Creighton and several Southeastern Conference schools — University of Missouri (Mizzou), Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) to earn the Starkville, Mississippi native’s commitment.

The 6’6 small forward announced his verbal commitment on Twitter this afternoon.

Myles also had offers from the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Radford University, University of Southern Mississippi and Georgetown University according to rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Myles plays for Starkville High School and AAU travel ball team, Team Thad.

Team Thad was started by NBA power forward Thaddeus Young. Young currently plays with former Wichita State basketball player Fred Vanvleet on the Toronto Raptors.