Donors trust in athletic department to handle their money donations

It’s been less than 100 days since Kevin Saal became the Director of Athletics. Saal has announced numerous partnerships, opportunities for NIL advancement opportunities and updates to campus athletic facilities.

Saal has continued his innovation through his mission statement called ‘The Shocker Way.’ Saal announced the creation of the ‘Shocker Way Fund’ on Sept. 19.

So far, Saal said more than $180,000 in gifts and pledges are committed to the Shocker Way Fund.

Saal said donors originally showed an interest in giving money to the athletic department because of the message behind the ‘Shocker Way’ vision.

The fund is set up as an unrestricted don0r account which means that donors trust where they think the athletic department thinks their money should go.

“We had planned to launch this and so as we were in the planning stages to launch this over the last several weeks, we had conversations with donors who said ‘yeah put us in for that.’”

The purpose of the fund is to assist with student athlete support needs – The Alston Educational Awards, enhanced licensed performance mental health clinician dedicated to athletics, comprehensive facility master plan project, leadership development initiatives and student-athlete scholarships.

“Supporting our student athletes in a first class manner requires a lot so needs evolve throughout the year and you will have needs that aren’t necessarily budgeted for,” Saal said.

Supporters of the fund will receive four Shocker priority points per $100 and gifts should be 100% tax deductible. However, Saal said donors should contact their tax adviser to make sure.

“It’s basically dollars that are gifted are awarded certain points and those points accumulate over time,” Saal said.