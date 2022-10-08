Former professional football player helps university athletes land new NIL deal at Chicken N’ Pickle

Wichita State graphic design student, Madison Zorn, waits the tables during the “Succulents & Sangria” event at Chicken N Pickle on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Gehrig Dieter is a former Super Bowl LIV Champion.

Now he’s finding ways to connect college athletes in the name, image and likeness landscape as a company ambassador for Chicken N’ Pickle.

Recently, Dieter helped sign about 13 athletes from Wichita State to Chicken N’ Pickle.

“It’s just one of our ways to connect athletes with the community as well as Chicken N’ Pickle but it’s something that we are targeting college athletes to be loved, athletes in our community,” Dieter said. “We’ve got some pretty cool Wichita State athletes so far.”

Dieter played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five years. During his playing career, he would often find himself hanging out at the Chicken N’ Pickle location in Kansas City.

“I would just go there and have a good time and they treated me awesome,” Dieter said. “As soon as I was done playing football I had a job waiting for me.”

Dieter first reached out to Sydney McKinney of the women’s softball team about becoming a part of the campus crew. The campus crew is a group of college athletes from the local area that are partners with Chicken N’ Pickle through a NIL partnership. Softball player Zoe Jones and men’s basketball player Craig Porter Jr. are just a couple of players that are a part of the campus crew.

Dieter said those who are a part of the campus crew have to make posts on social media to promote Chicken N’ Pickle and attend at least two to three community events during their contract period.

In exchange for their promotion efforts, each athlete will receive a little bit of money, gift cards from Chicken N’ Pickle and discounts on property events such as pickleball court times.

There are six Chicken N Pickle locations and Dieter said the plan is to sign about 15 athletes to each location.

Last weekend, the Wichita State crew joined a few former Kansas City Chiefs players for an open community event during Sunday night football.

“After the Sunday Chiefs watch party it’s clear that I have some work to do on my Pickle Ball game, but such a great way to connect with our awesome community,” McKinney said in an Instagram post.

Despite having an Opendorse platform for each athlete at Wichita State, Dieter said instead of going through an agency he reached out to each athlete directly about joining the campus crew.

“You never know what falls in line after you are done playing a sport and kind of for me it was like the organic relationship between Chicken N’ Pickle and my playing career,” Dieter said. “Obviously not everybody goes pro so I think the biggest thing is just a relationship builder between a company and an athlete.”