REVIEW: ‘The End, So Far’ does not mean the end of Slipknot as they return with a new album

Well-known metal band, Slipknot, returned with a new album called “The End, So Far.”

Despite the title of the album, this isn’t the end of Slipknot. In fact, this has been a long awaited album since 2019’s “We Are Not Your Kind.”

Slipknot lead singer, Corey Taylor, said in an interview with Blabbermouth that the title of the album simply means “the end of one era and the start of the next.”

The album has a mix of slow and mellow songs as well as songs that are fast-paced and heavy, which is what they’re mainly known for.

The album starts off with the song “Adderall,” a slow song with an almost Jazz-like tempo and then it goes straight into “The Dying Song (Time to sing),” a more fast-paced and heavier song.

The album also has songs that have a good mix of the slow tempo and heavy sounds. Songs like “Yen” and “Medicine for the Dead” are songs that have both slow and heavy feels to them.

“The End, So Far” was a great album overall. This album is slightly different from the others but it still has the original Slipknot feel. If you have been a long time Slipknot fan, like myself, give this album a listen.