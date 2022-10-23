Students set up vintage shop on campus for a day

Josie Millers browses the clothing rack at the Dead Center Vintage Pop up event. The shop set up outside the Rhatigan Student Center on Oct. 20.

Dead Center Vintage featured old clothes, new trends and the history of humanity all wrapped into one pop-up shop.

The vintage clothing store set up shop outside the RSC on Thursday.

The pop-up shop brought in four clothing racks holding everything, like vintage Wichita State shirts, mismatched vests and royal blue sweaters.

Haven Massey, a current education major at Wichita State, was helping run the event and wanted to help promote the small business and interact with other students.

The vintage clothing store opened in February of 2020 and is located downtown on Douglas Avenue. The idea for the shop was quickly followed by its opening.

“We’d always kind of daydreamed about it, but we had never actually made concrete plans, like we were going to do it until like the month before,” Kenzie Borland, co-owner of Dead Center Village, said.

Borland will be graduating from Wichita State in December with a major in communications. While Borland’s business partners were more interested in vintage clothing, Borland was more focused on the business aspect.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities that we live in,” Borland said.

Borland is passionate about bringing Dead Center Village into the community and onto Wichita State’s campus.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to tell the history of humanity through vintage clothing,” Borland said.

More information about the shop can be found on their website.