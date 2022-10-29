 Volleyball powers past South Florida 

The volleyball team swept South Florida in three sets (25-15), (25-19), (25-7) Friday evening. It wasn’t really the three set sweep that had the Shockers excited but the fact that they could put their attack together after two frustrating losses on the road.

The Shockers lost to No. 25 Houston last week and Tulane in five sets. Starting junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling has been out of the Shockers lineup for several weeks and only briefly returned in the Tulane match.

Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster said Rohling provided a more balanced attack on the court in the Shockers 3-0 win on Oct. 28.

“I think it’s awesome to have Sophia out there,” Foster said. She pulls blockers so having her out there they are going to definitely scramble between when we are in the front row together. At one point tonight they split and I had one blocker.”

The box score at the end of the night provided evidence for a ‘balanced attack.’

Three front row players recorded double digit kills. Foster recorded 11 kills on a .611 kill percentage and four blocks. Rohling had 10 kills on a .529 kill percentage and recorded four blocks. Redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly tied Foster in kills on a .450 kill percentage and had two blocks.

Rohling said sitting out with an injury for a few matches actually helped her prepare for a full-length match against South Florida.

“Just having a bigger mind and not being so focused on that one thing and just wrapped around one idea,” Rohling said. It’s just seeing more things (on the court).”

The Shockers will play No. 24 Central Florida Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Earlier this season, UCF swept the Shockers 3-0 (25-16), (25-14), (25-16). The Knights are 10-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

“I’m hopeful for a competitive match,” head coach Chris Lamb said. “We will see what happens. Hopefully we put ourselves in a position that can crack them a little bit, and you never know what happens once you can get them on the ropes.”