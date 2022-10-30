This week’s sports in brief — Oct. 30

Seniors Clayton Duchatschek and Ben Flowers sprinting the last portion of the 6 Kilometer event at the JK Golden Classic on Sept. 3. The seniors finished second and third place.

Cross country team places in top five at AAC Championships:

The men’s team placed second overall at the American Athletic Conference Championship on Oct. 28. The women placed fifth overall.

Clayton Duchatschek and Abeba Sullivan both placed fifth individually.

Duchatschek’s top five finish is the highest anyone from the men’s team has placed in a conference meet since 2002.

6v6 Intramural Volleyball wraps up week two:

Leading the fraternity league in 6v6 volleyball is “Bigep” with 2 wins. With six teams total, the league wraps up the second week of games.

In the open league, five of the 17 teams have won two games for six points each. “I’d Hit That,” “Powerhouse,” and “the volleyball team lead with win streaks of two.

SigEp stays in league for 7v7 Flag Football:

“SigEp A” and “SigEp B” are still on top of the fraternity 7v7 flag football league. Both teams have won four games and have 12 points.

In the men’s league, three teams have five wins. “Razzle Dazzle,” “The Queens of England,” and “Ruthless Hegemony” lead the league.