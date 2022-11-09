PHOTOS: F1rst-Gen Student Breakfast

November 9, 2022

Dr. Heidi Rodrick, the Assistant Director for Office of Student Success, talked with first-generation students. On Nov 8, the Office of Student Success Success hosted its First-Generation Student Breakfast to bring together first-generation students. (Maegan Vincent)
“It’s kind of almost like the blind leading the blind,” Bailey Goodman, a first-year student, said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of people step up, and help me out, and kind of tell me what to expect and help me through things, but it’s just been kind of difficult. Especially because my don’t really know how to support me.” (Maegan Vincent)
“[The first-gen student breakfast] brings us together because we’re seperated throughout campus, but here we’re able to sit down and talk with each other,” Yuki To, a first-generation student, said. “It’s empowering and it recognized the students who are going into college.” (Maegan Vincent)
“We all have such different backgrounds, and like, very diverse backgrounds, so being all together, you get to recognize everyone else culture and connect with them in that sense,” Aklima Ahsan, a first-generation student, said. (Maegan Vincent)
“Once the first gen community was established, the sense of belonging was really there,” Fennie Christensen, a Princeiple Designer for T3, said. “Even as a graduate student, I didn’t know [where to get help]. When I joined First Gen Shockers and heard about the Tri Alpha Honors Society, it was really helpful as a first gen.” (Maegan Vincent)
