Softball adds six new faces to their roster

After scoring a home run for the Shockers, junior Addison Barnard runs to home plate to meet the WSU softball team during the game against KU.

Shocker softball teased changes to their roster on Twitter Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the softball family now has five additional players.

Avery Barnard

Avery Barnard is the younger sister of junior utility player Addison Barnard. Barnard announced her commitment to Wichita State as a junior in May, but officially signed Wednesday afternoon.

Barnard currently attends Beatrice High School in Beatrice, Nebraska andis the school’s starting shortstop and also plays for the travel ball team, Nebraska Gold.

At her high school, Barnard is a four-year starter and three-time captain. As a senior, she holds a .597 batting average, an OPS of 1.500, OBP of .656 and 17 steals.

Barnard is a three-time First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference selection. She has also helped her school win back-to-back conference championships as a junior and senior.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Barnard made the decision to play at Wichita State after she watched the Shockers, and her sister, play at the NCAA Arkansas Regional.

“Avery is very athletic and will wreak havoc on the bases and cover substantial ground in the outfield,” said Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner via Twitter.

Sophie Johnson

Sophie Johnson is a catcher for the Wichita Mustangs and played at River Ridge High School. According to the Mustangs’s Twitter, recruiters were impressed with her arm action.

In high school, Johnson earned First Team All-State and All-State Conference honors after batting .482 and nine home runs.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Wichita State University,” Johnson said via Twitter. “Huge thank you to my family and coaches that have made this possible! Go Shocks”

Sydney Zenon

Sydney Zenon is a current senior from Haslet, Texas. Zenon plays infield, switching positions at third base, first base, second base and offensive utility.

Zenon attends Northwest High School and plays for the Freedom 18u National Team.

Throughout her softball career, Zenon has earned First Team All-District, Academic All-District and led Northwest high school in home runs.

“Sydney Zenon has the potential to be a monster hitter in our lineup,” Bredbenner said via Twitter. “She hits the ball hard and still has a lot of her body to get into the pitch. If we can develop a full body swing, she will be a great replacement for Lauren Mills in our lineup. Her 5’9″ frame makes her a likely candidate for reps at first base.”

Erica Schertz

Erica Schertz is a pitcher from Fairland High School. She is a four-year letterwinner, four-year varsity starter and four-time captain.

While playing at Fairland, Schertz threw 248 strikeouts as a senior to go with a 1.80 ERA and a 25-7 record.

At Fairland, the pitcher plays as a two way player. Her senior year, Schertz batted .522 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI. In the circle, she racked up 114 wins in the circle behind a 1.40 ERA and 1,070 strikeouts.

Schertz was named an all-state selection, four-time First Team All-District honoree and was named the District Player of the Year her junior and senior year.

Chloe Barber

Chloe Barber is the second pitcher recruited for the Shockers.

She attended White Bear Lake Area High School in Barber, Minnesota.

In her preseason, Barber finished with a 20-5 record in the circle to go with a 1.41 ERA and 295 strikeouts in 164 innings.

With one semester left in her high school career, Barber has been named a two-time all-conference selection and was named First Team All-State, First Team All-Metro and the East Metro Player of the Year as a junior.

Mila Seaton

Mila Seaton is a Kansas native where she attended Basehor-Linwood High School.

Seaton is a four-year letterwinner and three-time captain for her softball team. She was also named All-State Honorable Mention and Second Team All-Conference honors her sophomore year.

“Mila Seaton is one of the most athletic student-athletes we have brought into our program,” Bredbenner said. “Mila could have played Division I volleyball, but softball is her true passion. She’s a true utility that has a high ceiling.”