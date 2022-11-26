 This week’s sports in brief – Nov. 23

Cessna Stadium originally opened in 1946 as Veterans Field before the expansion and renaming in 1969. Wichita State University plans to rebuild the stadium with a fund of approximately $11.8 million.

A 1-1 finish at the Hall of Fame Classic:

Men’s basketball won their first game of the Hall of Fame Classic against Grand Canyon University 55-43. Sophomore guard Xavier Bell led the team in scoring with 14 points. On the other side of the ball, senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. picked up 10 rebounds. The win against Grand Canyon put the Shockers in the final where they met the University of San Francisco.

Junior guard Jaykwon Walton scored 21 of the team’s 63 points. The Shockers fell to the Dons 63-67. Walton also led the team in rebounds with a total of 10.

Volleyball and women’s baksetball named to AAC weekly honor roll:

Junior women’s basketball player DJ McCarty was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Nov. 21. McCarty is the first WSU player this season to earn this title. This is her third time to receive this award since she began playing at Wichita State. After two wins for WSU, McCarty averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists and steals.

Two volleyball players were named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Nov. 21. Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster has received this title for the fifth time this season. Foster has a .469 hitting percentage from the last ten matches raising her season percentage to .387.

Also named to the honor roll was junior setter Kayce Litzau for the second time this season. Litzau currently has a total of 1,074 assists for the season, the second year in a row with over 1,000.

Track and field senior celebration:

On Dec. 9 the Shocker’s track and field team will host a celebration for three years of graduating student-athletes. Also being celebrated is the men’s 2022 American Athletic Conference outdoor championship. Charles Koch Arena will host the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the awards will start at 7 p.m.

Volleyball beats SMU for the first time this seeason:

After losing to SMU early in the season, Wichita volleyball pulled out a 3-2 win against the Mustangs on Nov. 23. After losing the first and third set, the Shockers turned the match around for a win. Midway through the fourth set, Foster sustained an ankle injury putting her out of the rest of the match.

Redshirt junior Brylee Kelly and junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling both ended the match with nine kills. Junior libero Lily Liekweg led the back row with 22 digs which gives her 1,000 career digs. The last regular season match for the Shockers will be against Memphis on Nov. 25..