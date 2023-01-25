Full plans for Wilkins Stadium renovations announced

Wilkins Stadium is undergoing renovations that will see the additions of two new complexes. The stadium was built in 1997 and has been used since the 1998 season.

Wichita State Athletics announced this morning the master plans for the Wilkins Stadium renovations and outlined estimated costs for each phase of the project.

Phase I will cost an estimated $7.3 million and will see the building of a softball team facility and an indoor practice facility. The costs of renovations are being offset by donations from the Linda Parke estate and Jeanie and Ricky Brotherton.

The Parke estate donated a total of $1.1 million to the university. According to an email from WSU Athletics, $500,000 will be used for scholarships for those studying math and men’s basketball players. The rest of the money will be used “to support Wichita State’s area of greatest capital need”, according to the same email and will be used to fund Phase I of the Wilkins renovations.

Jeanie and Ricky Brotherton donated $100,000 that will also be put towards the project.

The team complex will cover 12,471 square feet on the southwest corner of Wilkins Stadium and include player, coach and umpire locker rooms, learning facilities, a training room, offices and a team room.

The indoor practice facility includes a full indoor infield and batting cage and stretches 14,400 square feet north of the team complex.

Turf will be installed in the outfield, warning track, foul territory and apron areas inside Wilkins at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The full renovation is currently estimated to cost a minimum of $17.5 million. Phase 2 will cost $1.9 million and include redoing the entrance, press box and ticket office, as well as the seating area. Phase 3 will cost $3.5 million and includes remodeling existing fan experience areas. Phase 4 will cost $700,000 and include outfield area and event pavilion remodels as well as paving.