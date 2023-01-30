Former men’s basketball player hangs 25 on Baylor

Former Shocker Ricky Council IV drives the ball down the court against USF on Feb. 12, 2022. Council was the star of the game with 18 points and five rebounds.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player junior guard Ricky Council IV put on a standout performance with 25 points for Arkansas in a losing effort against No. 17 Baylor on Jan. 28.

Arkansas led Baylor at the half 33-27 and Council led the Hogs in scoring with 14 points.

With 28 seconds left in the game, Council hit two free throws and a jump shot to put Arkansas within three points. The Razorbacks lost after they missed a last minute 3-pointer.

He is tied for second with LSU’s K.J. Williams in the SEC this season in total points with 361. They both trail Alabama’s Brandon Miller, who has 400 total points for the season.

After being named the 2022 AAC Sixth Man of the Year, Council transferred to Arkansas in the spring. He has started all but one game for the Razorbacks thus far and has seen a jump in points per game from 12.0 points to 17.2.