Track and field bring home fourth and 10th place from the 2023 AAC Championship

The Wichita State men’s and women’s track and field teams are on their way back from Birmingham, Alabama, after competing this weekend in the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The men’s team placed fourth with 102 points and the women’s team placed tenth with 25.75 points.

Cincinnati took home their first men’s team title with 143 points, and UCF took home the women’s title with 132.25 points.

Brady Palen and Weston Lewis took second and third place to South Florida’s Romaine Beckford in a tight men’s high jump competition. Palen cleared 2.20m and Lewis cleared a personal-best 2.14m.

Adrian Diaz-Lopez set the second-fastest time in Shocker history in the 3,000 meters after he set the school record earlier this season, placing second with a time of 7 minutes and 55.06 seconds.

Adria Navajon scored 5,641 heptathlon points throughout the competition. He won his third straight AAC Indoor title.

He was accompanied on the podium by Nate Vann who scored 4,999 points for a third place finish. Both Shockers earned all-conference honors. They were followed by Hudson Bailey, Kolby Caster, and Wyatt Leutzinger who placed fourth, sixth and seventh.

Farrah Miller was the only individual from the women’s team to qualify for the finals in a running event. She placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:08.80. Her 800 time is the third fastest time in school history. Miller earned all-conference recognition.

The women also scored 5.75 points in the high jump. Marissa Jensen placed fifth, and Destiny Masters and Mattelyn Swartz placed seventh and eighth.