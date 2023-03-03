Palen slated for NCAA Indoor Championships

Sophomore Brady Palen was selected for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship that will be hosted by the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 10-11.

This is the seventh-straight year that Wichita State will have a student athlete at the event.

Palen is the seventh seed in the men’s high jump.with a 2.22 meter mark. This feat ties the school record that was set by Mark Todd in 1985. Nationally, he is tied with sophomore Kennedy Sauder from Liberty University.

In-conference rival junior Romaine Beckford from the University of South Florida sits at the three seed with a 2.26m mark.

The men’s high jump contest will begin March 11 at 1 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on ESPN+ and will be rerun on ESPNU at 5 p.m. on March 12 and at 6 p.m. on March 13.