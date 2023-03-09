Late rally not enough as baseball loses to Oral Roberts

Shockers’ number 5, Sawyre Thornhill, prepares as next to bat. Thornhill was at bat five times and made one run.

A slow trickle of five runs over the final four innings wasn’t enough for baseball to overcome a four-run fifth inning from Oral Roberts as they lost 6-5 in their first home weekday matchup.

Freshman Caden Favors started on the mound for the Shockers and allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings. This loss brings his record to 1-1.

Oral Roberts scored first at the top of the fourth when redshirt junior Preston Baumgartner hit a single to center field with runners on second and third that allowed junior Drew Stahl to score.

Junior Garrett Pennington led Wichita State’s offense with 2 RBI and a home run. His single home run put the team on the board at the bottom of sixth.

In the seventh, a single from senior Sawyre Thornhill allowed redshirt sophomore Jordan Rogers to score. Earlier in the inning, Rogers was hit by a rogue pitch to advance to first.

Wichita State will face Oral Roberts again on March 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Shockers will play again on March 8 in Lawrence against Kansas for the Jayhawks’ home opener. During the two teams’ last meeting, Kansas lit up the scoreboard in Lawrence to win, 14-2. Wichita State leads their all-time series 14-13.