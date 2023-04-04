Softball clean sweeps South Florida at home

Krystin Nelson, number 21, hits a single through center field. Nelson makes it safely to first, and scored a run after teammate Lauren Lucas hit a triple.

On March 31-April 2, softball won their three-game series against South Florida. Senior Sydney McKinney is now tied at No. 18 in NCAA history for career hits at 345. She is currently leading the country in hits this season with 67.

Wichita State 8, South Florida 3

This was the weekend of the home run for the Shockers. They hit three home runs in the sixth inning of their series opener on Friday against the Bulls.

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Urban and Lauren Lucas both hit a solo shot. This was Urban’s first home run of the season.

Addison Barnard hit a double homer that brought in herself and McKinney. McKinney went 3-4 at bat and scored three runs.

Lauren Howell started on the mound and allowed four hits and three runs in three innings. Alison Cooper got the win as a relief pitcher, pitching four innings and allowed zero hits and runs.

Wichita State 14, South Florida 0

Freshman right-handed pitcher Alex Aguilar is now 7-2 this season. She pitched all five innings, allowing four hits as the Shockers run-ruled the Bulls on Saturday.

McKinney had a repeat performance from Friday’s game, garnering three hits in four at-bats with three runs.

Barnard brought in four runs in two at-bats. She and McKinney hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. McKinney’s homer was a grand slam.

Wichita State scored a total of ten runs in the fourth inning with eight different Shockers contributing to the scoring.

Wichita State 3, South Florida 2

The Shockers slowed their hot scoring weekend in a close series finale. All three of their runs came off of homers.

Senior Zoe Jones, the team’s current home run leader, hit a single in the second. Lainee Brown and Barnard both hit homers in the third inning.

Howell pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits and two runs. Her record moves to 15-2.

Softball carries their six-game winning streak into a midweek home matchup against the No. 2 team in the country, Oklahoma State on April 4. The Shockers lost all three games they played against the Cowgirls last season.