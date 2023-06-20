Wichita State alum Courtney Wages wins Miss Kansas

Courtney Wages talks to fellow Student Government Association members before being voted on as an at large senator on Sept. 27, 2017.

On June 10, 16 Kansas women competed for the title of Miss Kansas. After the top five contestants were chosen, and Wichita State alum Courtney Wages came out on top.

Wages, who graduated from WSU in 2021 with a fine arts degree, will go on to represent Kansas in the 96th Miss America Competition. She will also be receiving a scholarship.

The Miss Kansas Organization is a preliminary to the Miss America Organization, one of the first organizations in the United States to offer college scholarships to women.

Wages has been competing for the title since 2019 and was second runner up at the 2022 Miss Kansas Competition.

Her social impact initiative is vision and educating people on annual eye care. During her time at Wichita State, she was a part of the sorority Delta Gamma whose philanthropy is “Service of Sight.” The sorority works alongside Envision Rehabilitation Center.

Wages can now be booked for events by email at [email protected]. Her blog can be viewed here.