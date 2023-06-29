The Basketball Tournament, AfterShocks to return to Koch Arena

Markis McDuffie takes selfies with AfterShocks fans after the game against Bleed Green. AfterShocks won 70-69. TBT will return to Charles Koch Arena in July 2023.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will return to Charles Koch Arena for the fourth time since hosting the Wichita Super Regionals at Wichita State University.

The $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event was founded in 2014 and is broadcasted on ESPN networks.

This year, the Wichita Super Regionals will be in the Roundhouse from July 19-23. The quarterfinals game will also be held in the arena on July 25.

The AfterShocks, a team primarily comprised of Wichita State alumni, is the number one seed, out of eight, in their region.

The team will be coached by WSU alum Zach Bush, who helped organize the team alongside assistant coaches John Robert Simon and Garrett Stutz. WSU alum Clevin Hannah also joined the assistant coaching staff.

The AfterShocks team is currently comprised of these players:

Markis McDuffie (WSU 2015-19)

Conner Frankamp (WSU 2015-18)

Darral Willis (WSU 2016-18)

Asbjorn Midtgaard (WSU 2017-20)

Samajae Haynes-Jones (WSU 2017-19)

Trey Wade (WSU 2019-21)

Alterique Gilbert (WSU 2020-21)

Marcus Lee (Kentucky/Cal-Berkeley)

Tyrus McGee (Iowa State)

Caleb Walker (Nebraska-Lincoln)

Jordan Parks (North Carolina Central)

The AfterShocks will start off by facing number eight seed B1 Ballers on July 20 at 8 p.m. in Koch Arena.

If the AfterShocks succeed, they will move to the second round and play the winner of the matchup between number four seed Beale Street Boys and number five seed Broad Street Birds on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

If they secure a win in the second game, they will move to the regional championship game, which will be on Sunday, July 23 at 4 p.m.

The Wichita bracket can be viewed at thetournament.com. Tickets are available on goshockers.evenue.net.