Bienvenido, Tu Taco: Student choice restaurant celebrates grand opening

Gallery • 6 Photos Kylie LeValley Tu Taco hosts their grand opening week from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25.

Those who walked through the Rhatigan Student Center last week likely smelled the fresh scents of Mexican-inspired tacos, nachos, burritos and salads from the newest RSC restaurant.

Tu Taco, which was selected by student choice last semester, celebrated its grand opening with a week of promotions and giveaways, including a prize wheel and Instagram drawings.

According to Kelly Linenberger, the senior marketing manager for WSU Dining Services, Tu Taco received almost 500 of the 800 cast survey votes for the restaurant selection. It replaced the previous year’s student choice, Brkfst & Co, after being outvoted.

Jamie Kraisinger, senior director of Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services, said the support from students, staff and faculty for the taco shop was apparent throughout the week.

“We have had a great combination of guests, including robot delivery orders,” Kraisinger said. “We are currently trending about 50% ahead of what we saw with both Brkfst & Co and about 60% ahead of what we had with Chaat House.”

The success comes as little surprise to Kraisinger, who believes Tu Taco is more appealing to lunch-goers because of affordability, authenticity and a shared love for all things taco.

“I think there is a genuine love for tacos, and tacos can be done in so many different ways,” Kraisinger said. “Offering a variety of having an authentic version versus more of an Americanized taco has really drawn everybody to the Tu Taco concept.”

Later in the fall semester, Tu Taco will offer several limited-time offers, including a tamale feature from Pinole Blue, a local tortilla and pinole bakery specializing in authentic Mexican food. Kraisinger says fresh flavors and promotional events are integral to the success of Tu Taco.

“We have high hopes that it (Tu Taco) will continue to maintain (success), and as long as we keep the variety fresh and rotating, I think we’ll continue to have great success,”

Tu Taco is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center. Students can order in person or for delivery with the new Starship food delivery robots.