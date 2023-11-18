KBOR approves funding for three projects at Wichita State

Mia Hennen The Kansas Board of Regents on Dec. 14, 2022. File Photo

Wichita State University had funding for three projects — including Cessna Stadium bonds, demolition of Brennan Hall, and resourced ventilation in McKnight — approved at the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Cessna Stadium bonds

WSU asked the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) to approve bonds for the new University Stadium to replace Cessna Stadium. The bonds were provided by the Kansas Development Finance Authority, a semi-public “financial resource.”

The bonds are not to exceed $11.8 million and will be paid off by a special tax levy “on all taxable property in Sedgwick County.”

Demolition of Brennan Hall I, II and III

KBOR also approved $895,000 from the Board’s demolition fund for the demolition of Brennan Hall I, II and III.

Brennan Halls I and II currently house TRIO and Upward Bound, student services that will move to the Shocker Success Center upon its completion in July 2024. Brennan Hall III is currently used as offices for displaced faculty and staff during renovations.

There are no plans for what will be built on the land, and it will “be prepared for future use and potential development following the university’s master plan update,” according to the proposal sent to KBOR.

Resourced funding for ventilation in McKnight

The board also approved a change in the source of funding for a ventilation system in McKnight Hall from the Capital Renewal Fund to the Educational Building Fund.

Gender-based sports guidelines

KBOR swiftly approved guidelines for gender participation in sports, as mandated by the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which was passed by the Kansas Legislature this spring.

These rules state that transgender athletes must participate in the sporting category that aligns with their sex assigned at birth at the intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural or club levels.

The full policy can be read on pages 143-144 of KBOR’s agenda.At the next KBOR meeting on Dec. 13-14, they will vote on housing and dining prices for the next academic year. Most units across campus will see an increase between 2% and 3%. The full rates can be found on pages 112-116 of KBOR’s agenda.