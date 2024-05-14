Corey Washington transfers to Wichita State basketball

(Photo Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Wichita State basketball head coach Paul Mills filled a hole in the Shockers’ roster on Monday afternoon, landing sophomore Corey Washington in a transfer from Saint Peter’s University.

The 6-foot-6-inch forward could fill a stretch four role that was missing from Wichita State last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Washington played his first two seasons in New Jersey, leading the Peacocks in scoring last season at 15.9 points per game and helping the team make an NCAA tournament appearance.

Washington also averaged 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 31% from the 3-point line, a mark that would have ranked fifth on the Shockers last season. Washington did not attempt a 3-pointer his freshman year, but shot up 78 last season. He also shot 150 foul shots last season, 55 more than any WSU player.

Mills has added three transfers so far in the signing period, with guards Justin Hill and A.J. McGinnis preceding Washington. Wichita State’s roster has one scholarship spot remaining. The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge reported that WSU is looking to fill that spot with a center.