Three Shockers earn All-America nominations during NCAA Outdoor Championships

Owen Prothro, ReporterJune 9, 2024
Cheyanne Tull
Lucy Ndungu, one of Wichita State’s top runners, pronounces her name to the audience during the JK Gold Classic meet at Clapp Park held in September. Ndungu finished in first place with a time of 17:42.5 in the 5k.

Three Shockers competed at the three-day NCAA Outdoor Championships tournament in Eugene, Oregon, over the weekend, with junior Lucy Ndungu earning an All-America Honorable Mention and junior Destiny Masters earning two Second-Team All-America nominations.

Junior Brady Palen was awarded First Team All-American status for the high jump. Palen cleared 2.17 meters to secure eighth place nationally and the second First Team All-American award of his career. Palen’s high jump ranking is the best for the Shockers in the event since 1974.

Ndungu earned an All-America Honorable Mention nomination for her performance in the women’s 10,000-meter race. Ndungu’s time of 34:18.02 clinched 17th place, one spot away from a Second Team All-American award.

Masters placed 13th in the women’s heptathlon and tied for 15th in the high jump, earning Second Team All-America nominations for both. Masters now has five All-America nominations in her career, including two at the indoor NCAA championships in March.

Masters was seventh in the heptathlon after the first day, aided by a second-place performance in the high jump event at 1.84m. She finished with 5,691 points overall.

In the women’s high jump individual event, Masters cleared 1.77 meters to secure 15th place.

The Shockers earned one men’s team point and no points on the women’s side. The University of Florida won the men’s competition with 41 points, and the University of Arkansas won the women’s team events, totaling 63 points.

Freshmen Josh Parrish, Jason Parrish and Natalie Hill will compete for Wichita State at the USATF U20 Championships in Eugene on Wednesday and Thursday to conclude the 2023-24 season.

