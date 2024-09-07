OPINION: Wichita State should preserve its current pickleball courts

As Wichita State University continues to expand its campus, the decision to demolish and relocate the relatively new pickleball courts near the Heskett Center has raised some critical concerns, and I can’t blame those bringing them up.

These courts, which have only been in place for a few years, are well-situated, well-used and should not be moved.

The pickleball court relocation is a small part of a large plan. The Wilkins Stadium has a $17.5 million project beginning this October for renovations.

Instead of uprooting existing facilities, WSU should focus on enhancing them.

Currently, the plan is to move the courts between Hubbard Hall, Lindquist Hall and Heskett Center, but moving them here would inconvenience students and faculty who use the area to walk to their classes or to the dining hall or those who like to lounge in the grass.

The current location of the pickleball courts is ideal. Positioned next to the Heskett Center and centrally located among the dorm buildings, these courts are easily accessible to students.

It is between both main athletic buildings, with the YMCA down the street.

The court is also next to a main campus street and parking lot which allows for a short walk back after a long game.

The location strikes a balance between being close to athletic facilities while still being within reach for all students. Moving the courts to the opposite side of the building will cause a lot of extra noise and construction. There is no need to disrupt student and faculty life.

With the planned site on the older side of campus, beautiful, perfectly healthy and mature trees will need to be removed to make way for the courts as well.

Even if WSU plans to replant new trees, it doesn’t justify uprooting and killing established trees that have been part of the campus landscape for decades.

Why not enhance the green space by planting additional trees rather than cutting down the ones that are already thriving?

The construction to relocate the courts is scheduled to begin this month, a time when the courts are still in high demand. The fall weather in Wichita is often perfect for outdoor activities when the peak heat of summer has left and cool air circles around the early mornings and late evenings.

It seems that every year, without fail, there’s another project disrupting the flow of campus life. The noise, the detours and general inconvenience are wearing down the student body.

Students should be able to enjoy the courts during these months, not be sidelined by WSU’s continuous pursuit of construction. And trust me, the student body is growing increasingly frustrated with the constant construction on campus.

We’re here to learn, not to navigate construction zones like a level of Subway Surfers on the way to class.