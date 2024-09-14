SGA opposes Shocker Hall parking restrictions

Alejandro Clavier Andrew Bobbitt, SGA graduate senator, talks to the other representatives about the importance of parking on campus. “We need to prioritize student parking over visitor parking.” said Bobbitt. “Growing pains with this new system have proven that a little bit of wiggle room is more than appropiate.”

Student senators opposed a new university policy Wednesday night and called for more parking access for dorm residents.

The Student Government Association (SGA) passed legislation calling for Wichita State to rethink a new policy that restricts parking for residents of Shocker Hall, the university’s largest on campus housing option.

After it was read for the first time in the senate two weeks ago, the resolution went to SGA’s Student Services committee for consideration, where it was passed unanimously.

Sen. Andrew Bobbitt, who wrote the legislation, spoke about its purpose.

“I do think it is very vital that we take the time to consider the parking needs of our students, faculty and staff above the parking needs of visitors on campus,” Bobbitt said. “I have talked to administrators across this university and I get a real sense of apathy when considering the plight that the students face and I think this resolution is a chance for (SGA) to show strong support that we are looking to have the needs of the students addressed even if it is something as small as parking.”

The legislature also calls for the university to temporarily waive parking fines during the “period of transition.”

“I think maybe retroactively canceling fines from the first month (of the semester) would be a great first step,” Bobbitt said.

SGA passed the legislation unanimously.