Men’s basketball’s Corey Washington enters transfer portal

Kristy Mace Corey Washington yells after a play in the second half on Jan. 29. Washington scored 11 points in his 24 minutes against North Texas.

Junior forward Corey Washington announced Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal according to a post by @jeffborzello via X. Washington is the third Wichita State men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal since it opened last Monday.

Washington averaged 13.7 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game and was the highest-scoring Shocker who still had remaining eligibility.

The 6-foot-5, Little Rock, Arkansas native was named Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference, and was an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week in February after averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in wins over the University of Texas at San Antonio and the No. 14 University of Memphis.

Washington played one season for the Shockers after transferring to Wichita from St. Peter’s University during the last offseason.

Washington joins center Quincy Ballard and guard Yanis Bamba in the transfer portal. Head coach Paul Mills now has seven scholarships available for the 2025-26 season. Freshman guard Zion Pipkin, who played 7.4 minutes per game and scored 1.4 points per game, is now the Shockers’ leading returner.

The transfer portal closes on Tuesday, April 22.