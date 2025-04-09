Pickleball courts to open Thursday

Ainsley Smyth Wichita State’s pickleball courts, recently built in a new location between the Heskett Center and Hubbard Hall on April 9.

The pickleball courts on Wichita State’s campus are opening in a new location between the Heskett Center and Hubbard Hall on Thursday, April 10.

According to an announcement via WSU’s staff and faculty newsletter on Tuesday, a grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. Food and drinks will be available at noon, and the first 100 people who check in will get a free pickleball and a chance to win gear in a giveaway contest.

The courts were moved from their original location between Wilkins Stadium and the Heskett Center in the fall due to the construction of a new softball practice facility. The courts were originally built in 2021.