Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Pickleball courts to open Thursday

Wichita State’s pickleball courts are opening in their new location, with a grand opening at 11 a.m. Students who attend have the chance to win pickleball equipment.
Megan Bailey, ReporterApril 9, 2025
Ainsley Smyth
Wichita State’s pickleball courts, recently built in a new location between the Heskett Center and Hubbard Hall on April 9.

The pickleball courts on Wichita State’s campus are opening in a new location between the Heskett Center and Hubbard Hall on Thursday, April 10.

According to an announcement via WSU’s staff and faculty newsletter on Tuesday, a grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. Food and drinks will be available at noon, and the first 100 people who check in will get a free pickleball and a chance to win gear in a giveaway contest. 

The courts were moved from their original location between Wilkins Stadium and the Heskett Center in the fall due to the construction of a new softball practice facility. The courts were originally built in 2021. 

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Megan Bailey
Megan Bailey, Reporter
Megan Bailey is a reporter for The Sunflower. Bailey is a senior pursuing a degree in communication studies. Before joining The Sunflower, she interned at NPR-affiliate KMUW, writing spots for the radio. After she graduates from Wichita State, she wants to be a reporter at a radio station. Outside of work, she enjoys swimming, singing and dancing. Her favorite band is Twenty One Pilots. She goes by she/her.
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.