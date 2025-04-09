Zane Meeks becomes fourth men’s basketball player to enter transfer portal

Wichita State men’s basketball lost its fourth player to the transfer portal on Tuesday evening.
Zane Meeks, a Kansas native, spent one season with the Shockers and is now entering the transfer portal according to @VerbalCommits on X.
Meeks didn’t see the floor during the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury.
After spending two seasons with Nevada, two seasons with San Francisco, a season at Arizona State and a season at Wichita State, Meeks is in search of his fifth college for his seventh year of collegiate basketball. He hasn’t yet officially gained a waiver for eligibility for the upcoming season.
In his collegiate career, the 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 7.5 points and four rebounds a game to go along with a 72.4% career free throw percentage and a 43.9% field goal percentage.
Meeks joins center Quincy Ballard, guard Yanis Bamba and forward Corey Washington in the transfer portal, which closes on April 22.