Zane Meeks becomes fourth men’s basketball player to enter transfer portal

Mack Smith Senior center Matej Bošnjak high-fives graduate student forward Zane Meeks at the end of the game on Nov. 18. Bošnjak had one of the Shockers’ two blocks in the game.

Wichita State men’s basketball lost its fourth player to the transfer portal on Tuesday evening.

Zane Meeks, a Kansas native, spent one season with the Shockers and is now entering the transfer portal according to @VerbalCommits on X.

Meeks didn’t see the floor during the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury.

After spending two seasons with Nevada, two seasons with San Francisco, a season at Arizona State and a season at Wichita State, Meeks is in search of his fifth college for his seventh year of collegiate basketball. He hasn’t yet officially gained a waiver for eligibility for the upcoming season.

In his collegiate career, the 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 7.5 points and four rebounds a game to go along with a 72.4% career free throw percentage and a 43.9% field goal percentage.

Meeks joins center Quincy Ballard, guard Yanis Bamba and forward Corey Washington in the transfer portal, which closes on April 22.