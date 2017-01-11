Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

Chance Swaim, News Editor • January 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Gov. Sam Brownback poses for a portrait beside the Kansas flag.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Gov. Sam Brownback poses for a portrait beside the Kansas flag.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






During his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Sam Brownback issued a challenge to Kansas universities: offer a bachelor’s degree program for $15,000 or less.

The first college or university to offer a bachelor’s degree option for $15,000, Brownback said, will receive 50 scholarships.

“I trust that Kansas colleges and universities are fully capable to rise to this call,” Brownback said. “With success in this field already proven in other states, my budget fully funds 50 student scholarships to the institution that first accomplishes the $15,000 degree.”

Not including student fees or tuition increases, in-state tuition for a Wichita State student pursuing a tradition 124-credit-hour bachelor’s degree costs more than $26,000. For an out-of-state student, the price of tuition rises to more than $62,000.

“Capping the education of many Kansas students is a college degree,” Brownback said. “Yet, while many of our students possess the academic ability to attend college, the financial cost of a bachelor’s degree proves prohibitive.

“Kansans deserve access to an affordable college option,” he said.

Wichita State increased tuition yet again this year to combat state funding woes, which have hampered the university from hiring professors and giving raises to those who are already members of the faculty. All other universities in Kansas have also increased tuition since Brownback took office.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

How to ‘Unfriend’ fake news
How to ‘Unfriend’ fake news
Wichita State more transparent than KU, K-State on sexual assault investigation records — but still unclear
Wichita State more transparent than KU, K-State on sexual assault investigation records — but still unclear
University Police Chief releases statement on controversial chalk drawings
University Police Chief releases statement on controversial chalk drawings
Results of WSU climate survey released
Results of WSU climate survey released
University responds to sidewalk chalk drawings, racial slurs
University responds to sidewalk chalk drawings, racial slurs
  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    Wichita State more transparent than KU, K-State on sexual assault investigation records — but still unclear

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    Koch influence questioned at Faculty Senate, will be revisited

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    ‘Nothing is sacred’: Town Hall meeting addresses 6 percent cuts

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    News

    Donald Trump selects Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA Director

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Basketball Guide

    Braced for injury: Athletic trainers stay on their toes to prevent, treat basketball injuries

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    Rescue dog trains to rescue stressed veterans

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Halloween Guide

    Scariest movies of the last five years

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    Student leaders plead for help from regents president

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    WuShock battered

  • Brownback issues challenge to Kansas universities

    Campus

    Foaming over