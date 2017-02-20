Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

Marissa Campbell, ReporterFebruary 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Zombies on Broadway” by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Released: Feb. 10

Genre: Alternative-pop

Rating: A

Known for his early 2000s band Jack’s Mannequin, Andrew McMahon made a comeback in 2014 with the self-titled album “Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.” This album featured all the pop-rock vibes McMahon was known for in his original band and continued to progress his sound. In his latest album, McMahon and his band continue the same course of upbeat tracks that are catchy and sure to be summer anthems, like “Fire Escape,” which has already hit the radio and is probably my personal favorite. The band can create all of the sounds that festival-goers are looking for this summer from pop-y, dance beats, fun, relatable lyrics and an overall care-free atmosphere. With his quirky lyrics — “I met up with an acrobat in Brooklyn or a place like that” — fans of these early bands will probably still be obsessed with McMahon’s latest project. You won’t want to sit still through “Brooklyn, You’re Killing Me” and “So Close” as you dance your way through the entire album. Although it’s still quite early in the year, McMahon’s love-anthem of an album is probably my favorite so far.

“Terrible Human Beings” by The Orwells

Released: Feb. 17

Genre: Punk-rock

Rating: B+

Although The Orwells have been around since 2012, they made their debut with their kick-ass album “Disgraceland” in 2014. Their second album was full of gut-wrenching vocals from lead singer Mario Cuomo and hard-hitting lyrics about mental health and suicide. “Terrible Human Beings” starts off immediately with the same punk instrumentals that fans love. “They Put the Body in the Bayou” also begins the album with the tough topics of drug use, domestic violence and murder. “Fry” picks up the pace and lightens the tone with a song about … wait for it … love. Who would’ve thought this would be something coming from The Orwells? Definitely not me, but they’re still killing it on this track as Cuomo channels his inner 90s hardcore, surfer sound. The only thing truly missing from this album is the gory, nitty-gritty details in the lyrics that stuck with me from songs like “Blood Bubbles” from “Disgraceland.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Columns

Pflugradt: Give up the damn seats
Pflugradt: Give up the damn seats
Beach: ‘The Great Wall’: high budget, low impact
Beach: ‘The Great Wall’: high budget, low impact
Beach: Softball beginning to reign supreme over baseball
Beach: Softball beginning to reign supreme over baseball
Beach: ‘Lego Batman’ full of good laughs
Beach: ‘Lego Batman’ full of good laughs
Pflugradt: The rent is too damn high
Pflugradt: The rent is too damn high

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Beach: ‘The Great Wall’: high budget, low impact
Beach: ‘The Great Wall’: high budget, low impact
Community creates in ADCI open house
Community creates in ADCI open house
Ron Baker living NBA dream, relishing in rookie season
Ron Baker living NBA dream, relishing in rookie season
Wu Lifts competition produces new personal records
Wu Lifts competition produces new personal records
Beach: ‘Lego Batman’ full of good laughs
Beach: ‘Lego Batman’ full of good laughs
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Arts & Culture

    Community creates in ADCI open house

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Arts & Culture

    Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Lifestyle

    Campbell: Latest releases end in disappointment

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Campus

    F45 opens to eager participants

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Entertainment

    Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Arts & Culture

    The Last Show: After 51 years at WSU, art professor in final biennial show

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Columns

    Campbell: Women’s rights are human rights

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Campus

    From Maryland to the Midwest

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Shop Local Guide

    ‘Skeletons’ provides oddities for ICT

  • Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

    Columns

    Metallica releases first album in nearly a decade; new Sixx:A.M. drags