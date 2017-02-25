Four-time champions: Shockers continue regular-season streak; Shamet drains Bears with career-high

Wichita State pulls in a share of a fourth straight Missouri Valley Conference title

Springfield, Mo. — No matter the result of Illinois State and Northern Iowa’s afternoon game Saturday, Wichita State will own a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title.

Redshirt freshman guard Landry Shamet ensured Gregg Marshall saw no drop off in talent or expectations as the Shockers cruised to their fourth consecutive regular-season conference title.

Shamet scored 23 points on five made 3-pointers — a career-high — in the Shockers’ final game of the season against Missouri State. He had eight points from inside the paint.

Marshall, in his tenth season with Wichita State, now has more regular-season conference titles (5) than losses in Koch Arena (4) in his last six seasons. The Shockers are the first to have four consecutive conference titles since Southern Illinois topped the Valley from 2002-2005.

Shamet kick-started WSU’s momentum with a first-half dunk assisted by Conner Frankamp. Frankamp kept the momentum in the Shockers’ favor with a couple of 3-pointers.

Staying with WSU on the glass, the Bears kept pace in rebounds at halftime.

Trailing by seven points, Missouri State pulled the game within three points in the early-going of the second half.

Missouri State’s Azile Johnson tried to rally the Springfield crowd back into momentum with a game-stopping dunk, but the electricity was silenced with a corner 3-pointer from Shamet. Shamet pulled the lead away with 14 second-half points.

WSU’s Shaq Morris added 20 of his own, capitalizing with a contested cross-over layup that opened up the interior.

The Shockers swept the Bears, shooting 54.1 percent from the interior. They forced MSU to 44.8 percent and nine turnovers.