YMCA possibly coming to Innovation Campus

Andrew Linnabary, Managing EditorMarch 1, 2017Leave a Comment

WSU and the Greater Wichita YMCA announced Wednesday they are in advanced discussions to build a new 60,000-square-foot YMCA on Innovation Campus, according to a news release.

WSU students would automatically become Y members with access to the nine full-service YMCAs in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. The overall cost would be significantly lower than a standard Y membership.

The new facilities — which would include student health and daycare services — would open about 18 to 24 months after a plan is approved. They would be located at the northwest corner of Innovation Campus, south of Eck Stadium. During the construction period, all students would have access to all existing Y facilities.

Teri Hall, WSU vice president for student affairs, said the partnership will help WSU move beyond the Heskett Center, built in 1983.

“While we are very proud of the programs and services the Campus Recreation staff have developed, the current facility doesn’t meet the expectations of today’s students,” Hall said in the release.

“We think students are going to love this.”

The YMCA would build and operate the facility. The WSU Board of Trustees would contribute $5 million to construction costs. Operating costs would primarily come from student fees assessed per credit hour.

