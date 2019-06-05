Here are some of May’s eye-catching crime log entries

The police department’s daily crime log had 66 reports in May. Here are some of the more eye-catching offenses.

On May 2 at 5 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in Ablah Library. Upon arrival, they found a homeless man who had fallen asleep in a study room. He was escorted off campus.

On May 3, stolen sorority letters and trophies from a locker in the Rhatigan Student Center were reported to campus police. The theft, the crime log said, occurred in early April.

On May 14, “several females attending a graduation ceremony got into a physical fight” at Koch Arena. The incident is still under investigation, the crime log said.

On May 17, a student injured their knee “while stepping into [a] pothole” on WuShock Drive and wanted it documented.

On May 20, a woman reported three men in a truck in lot 26 who were “attempting to engage her in conversation.” The woman ignored the men, and they eventually left the area.

On May 25, an unidentified person “drove a vehicle onto the grass and hit a light box” at Sigma Phi Epsilon.

On May 26 at 1 a.m., a man was hit and robbed of his wallet at 17th and Hillside. The man wouldn’t cooperate with officers and “no other information is available,” the crime log said.

There were eight reported hit and runs last month.

Browse WSU’s crime log here.