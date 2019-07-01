Here are some of June’s eye-catching crime log entries

Andrew Linnabary, Reporter|July 1, 2019

Here are some of June's eye-catching crime log entries

The police department’s daily crime log had 40 reports in June. Here are some of the more eye-catching offenses.

On June 4 around noon, a student in Jardine Hall saw the words “help me” written in the dust on the door of a restroom stall and reported it to campus police.

On June 6 around 9 a.m., a resident assistant found a “vial of liquid that contained 80 percent THC” in a student’s room in Shocker Hall. The incident is under investigation. 

On June 7 around 9 a.m., the university received a letter “threatening to personally collect money owed by the university.” 

On June 11 around 1 p.m., a Heskett Center instructor teaching an advanced swimming class got into an argument with a student because the student “could not swim and was at risk for drowning.”

On June 26 around 7:30 p.m., a fight broke out during a Heskett Center soccer game. The incident is under investigation.

On June 27 around 5:30 p.m., a homeless man tried to steal items from an office in the geology building. 

Also on June 27 around 5:30 p.m., BBQ sauce was thrown on a parked car in the Suites parking lot. The vehicle was also scratched. The incident is under investigation.

Access WSU’s crime log here.