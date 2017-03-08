Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

Grant Cohen, Sports EditorMarch 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Sophomore+Greyson+Jenista+hits+the+ball+and+advances+to+first+base+in+a+game+against+Omaha.+
Sophomore Greyson Jenista hits the ball and advances to first base in a game against Omaha.

Sophomore Greyson Jenista hits the ball and advances to first base in a game against Omaha.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Sophomore Greyson Jenista hits the ball and advances to first base in a game against Omaha.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State baseball was in a drought after dropping all three games at Louisiana Tech this weekend.

The Shockers ended their losing streak and got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night, beating the no. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman 4-2.

After giving up a run in the bottom of the third inning, Jordan Boyer drove in Gunnar Troutwine to tie the game in the top of the fourth. A double steal led to runners on second and third base, allowing Josh DeBacker to score Travis Young off a ground out to second to give the Shockers a one-run lead.

Greyson Jenista brought in two more Shocker runs with an infield single in the top of the sixth, giving a cushion to WSU’s relief pitchers. OU brought in one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but WSU’s pitching shut the Sooners down for five hits in route to the upset victory.

WSU used six pitchers that combined for 12 strikeouts, with freshman Tommy Barnhouse getting his first win of the season. Barnhouse pitched two innings and struck out three OU batters, ending OU’s 12-game winning streak.

WSU (8-3) travels to No. 6 Louisiana State on Friday for a three-game series.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Baseball

Baseball extends win streak to seven
Baseball extends win streak to seven
Bohm’s away
Bohm’s away
Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins
Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins
Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon
Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon
Baseball sweeps Utah Valley, starts season 3-0
Baseball sweeps Utah Valley, starts season 3-0

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Shockers crowned MVC champions
PHOTOS: Shockers crowned MVC champions
Dancin’: Shockers relieve any NCAA Tournament doubt
Dancin’: Shockers relieve any NCAA Tournament doubt
One last trip to St. Louis
One last trip to St. Louis
Brotherly love: Reaves brothers to play championship game at same time
Brotherly love: Reaves brothers to play championship game at same time
The ultimate tiebreaker
The ultimate tiebreaker
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Softball

    Softball’s hitting struggles gives way to No. 9 OU

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Softball

    Softball ends weekend undefeated

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Sports

    Seniors shine in final home game

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Sports

    Shooting team continues to establish itself

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Baseball

    Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Sports

    Defense shuts down Loyola in 22-point victory

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Columns

    Cohen: Student Section final assessment — not bad, but could be better

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Sports

    Women’s basketball gets back to winning ways

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Baseball

    Softball continues to build off historic 2016 season

  • Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

    Baseball

    ‘I pushed through it’