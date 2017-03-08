Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

Sophomore Greyson Jenista hits the ball and advances to first base in a game against Omaha.

Wichita State baseball was in a drought after dropping all three games at Louisiana Tech this weekend.

The Shockers ended their losing streak and got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night, beating the no. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman 4-2.

After giving up a run in the bottom of the third inning, Jordan Boyer drove in Gunnar Troutwine to tie the game in the top of the fourth. A double steal led to runners on second and third base, allowing Josh DeBacker to score Travis Young off a ground out to second to give the Shockers a one-run lead.

Greyson Jenista brought in two more Shocker runs with an infield single in the top of the sixth, giving a cushion to WSU’s relief pitchers. OU brought in one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but WSU’s pitching shut the Sooners down for five hits in route to the upset victory.

WSU used six pitchers that combined for 12 strikeouts, with freshman Tommy Barnhouse getting his first win of the season. Barnhouse pitched two innings and struck out three OU batters, ending OU’s 12-game winning streak.

WSU (8-3) travels to No. 6 Louisiana State on Friday for a three-game series.