Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

Andrew Linnabary, Managing EditorMarch 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Amr+Wahba%2C+a+protester%2C+holds+a+sign+in+opposition+to+the+construction+of+a+YMCA+facility+on+Wichita+State%27s+campus.+The+proposal+calls+for+a+student+fee+of+%247.75+per+credit+hour+to+be+added+to+financially+support+the+facility.+
Amr Wahba, a protester, holds a sign in opposition to the construction of a YMCA facility on Wichita State's campus. The proposal calls for a student fee of $7.75 per credit hour to be added to financially support the facility.

Amr Wahba, a protester, holds a sign in opposition to the construction of a YMCA facility on Wichita State's campus. The proposal calls for a student fee of $7.75 per credit hour to be added to financially support the facility.

Evan Pflugradt

Evan Pflugradt

Amr Wahba, a protester, holds a sign in opposition to the construction of a YMCA facility on Wichita State's campus. The proposal calls for a student fee of $7.75 per credit hour to be added to financially support the facility.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Eleven concerned students and activists peacefully protested outside the Rhatigan Student Center Wednesday. Why? The Y.

“It’s been what they want, not what we necessarily want,” engineering major Colton Hall said about WSU’s planned partnership with the YMCA. The protest was led by Hall, aerospace major Javin Martin and computer engineering major Amra Wahba.

Some protesters were concerned about a $7.75-per-credit hour tuition hike, some didn’t see a new fitness facility as necessary, or would rather have one not owned by a private company. All were there for the same overriding reason: the planned partnership shows a lack of transparency between the administration and student body.

“They’ve been doing these talks for about two years now and we’re just now hearing about it,” Hall said.

Hall said he’d rather put money into the university, not the Y.

“Keep putting money into the campus, not into someone else’s pockets.”

Signs expressed the activists distaste for the partnership: “Y??”; “It’s not the lack of resources, it’s the lack of resourcefulness”; “Where’s the transparency?”

Midway through the hour-long protest, Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall spoke to the group, answering questions and addressing their concerns. She said that while talks of a new facility have happened for more than 18 months, it had been back and forth about what kind of center.

She said the university is just now getting to the point for student input.

“It’s not a plot. It’s not a conspiracy. It’s ‘this is where we are, and this is why we need input at this time.’”

Protesters remained unconvinced. After the protest, Colton Hall addressed the student senate urging its members to wait for more information before voting on such a large investment by students.

SGA will vote on the proposed partnership Wednesday. If approved, the proposal will go to the president for approval.

Contributing: Chance Swaim

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Experiential Engineering Building floor cracking, GoCreate set to open
Experiential Engineering Building floor cracking, GoCreate set to open
Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day

Wichita State will host Wichita’s International Women’s Day Festival. The three-day festival begins Wednesday with a series of artist exhibitions,...

Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber
Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber
Wallace Hall closes after mercury spill
Wallace Hall closes after mercury spill
Heldman addresses student concerns about potential YMCA partnership
Heldman addresses student concerns about potential YMCA partnership

Other stories filed under News

Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture
Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture
Experiential Engineering Building floor cracking, GoCreate set to open
Experiential Engineering Building floor cracking, GoCreate set to open
Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day

Wichita State will host Wichita’s International Women’s Day Festival. The three-day festival begins Wednesday with a series of artist exhibitions,...

Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber
Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber
Wallace Hall closes after mercury spill
Wallace Hall closes after mercury spill
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Campus

    Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Campus

    ‘Would you mind engaging us?’

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Campus

    YMCA possibly coming to Innovation Campus

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Local

    From futsal matches to M*A*S*H

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Columns

    Linnabary: On ‘Future,’ the trap king reloads the clip

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Campus

    Recipients of $28,000 Wallace Scholarships announced

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Local

    21st and Oliver construction begins next week

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Campus

    Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Columns

    Linnabary: Twenty One Pilots soar, but dude, where’s my guitar?

  • Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

    Columns

    ‘Most carefree dude on campus’