WSU student struck, mugged outside McDonald’s

A WSU student was struck, mugged and possibly tasered by two unidentified men, according to a crime alert from the University Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday as the student was leaving the McDonald’s at 17th and Hillside.

The men demanded the student’s wallet and phone, the report said. One of the men carried a handgun, the other carried a laser or stun gun.

The student was struck in the face and possibly stunned by a taser or stun gun.

The suspects were last seen running south then west from the McDonalds parking lot.

Both suspects are described as black men aged 15 to 19. One suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts. The other was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

To provide information, the WPD robbery/assault unit can be reached at 268-4177. The UPD can be reached at 978-3450.

The Sunflower will provide information as it becomes available.