Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Small wedding, big celebration

TJ Rigg, ReporterMarch 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Phil+and+Emily+Martin+on+their+wedding+day%2C+Dec.+23%2C+2016.
Phil and Emily Martin on their wedding day, Dec. 23, 2016.

Phil and Emily Martin on their wedding day, Dec. 23, 2016.

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Phil and Emily Martin on their wedding day, Dec. 23, 2016.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emily Martin, administrative officer in the Office on Finance, found love on the Tinder dating app.

She met her husband Phil on the app and the two started dating in February 2016. Just 10 months later, they tied the knot, but not in the traditional sense. Rather than an elaborate ceremony, the Martins opted for eloping.

They did not go to Las Vegas.

“That’s what we wanted to do,” Emily said. “But once we figured out airfare for everyone, we decided to stay here.”

Emily said she and Phil had grandmothers who died last summer, which brought much of their family together. The woman who performed Emily’s grandmother’s funeral service performed the wedding ceremony at Haysville United Methodist Church.

They still had to go through the legal process: applying for a wedding license, getting approved, etc. About three weeks after they were engaged, Emily and Phil married on Dec. 23.

About 12 people attended the wedding including their parents, siblings and Phil’s daughters.

While their wedding ceremony was small, they are planning on a big celebration in May.

The reception will be at Grace Hill Winery. Emily described it as similar to a backyard party with a photo booth, yard games and drinks for all.

For food, the Martins hired B.S. Sandwich Press.

“I do a lot of the scheduling for the food truck plaza here, so through that I’ve been able to get some good connections with food trucks and basically I just had my husband try a few of them, was like, ‘Pick one,’” Emily said.

The Martins invited about 200 people to their celebration. So far, Emily said, no one has said no. She estimated about 150 people will attend the party.

Some people were surprised by their choice for the small ceremony.

“I had a handful of people do the whole, ‘Oh. Why’d you do that?’ Well, it was our wedding,” Emily said. “It took a minute to be OK with that thought process, but when you’re the one paying for it all, it’s your wedding, you do what you want.”

Emily said she and Phil initially planned to get married at a Courthouse, but decided on the small church ceremony about three weeks before the wedding. She added that choosing the small ceremony and big party was about saving money.

“Neither one of us are very religious folk and so the ceremony itself wasn’t as big of a priority to us,” she said. “It was more we wanted the celebration with our friends and family. We’d rather spend our money on the reception.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Special Editions

WATC affiliation document presented to faculty senate
WATC affiliation document presented to faculty senate
Keep your themed wedding from looking like a glorified children’s party
Keep your themed wedding from looking like a glorified children’s party
Marriage: No thanks
Marriage: No thanks
Married psychology professors work alongside each other for almost 20 years
Married psychology professors work alongside each other for almost 20 years
PHOTOS: Shockers postseason comes to an end with loss to Kentucky
PHOTOS: Shockers postseason comes to an end with loss to Kentucky

Other stories filed under Wedding Guide

WATC affiliation document presented to faculty senate
WATC affiliation document presented to faculty senate
Keep your themed wedding from looking like a glorified children’s party
Keep your themed wedding from looking like a glorified children’s party
Marriage: No thanks
Marriage: No thanks
Married psychology professors work alongside each other for almost 20 years
Married psychology professors work alongside each other for almost 20 years
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Small wedding, big celebration

    Special Editions

    Marriage: No thanks

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    News

    SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    Columns

    Don’t sit this one out

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    News

    Last day to register to vote in 4th District special election

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    News

    Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    Columns

    Rigg: House Bill would end Environmental Protection Agency

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    News

    Non-profit launches in Kansas to benefit foster children

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    Campus

    Admissions teams with media resource center to create customized videos

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    News

    Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor

  • Small wedding, big celebration

    News

    State parties select nominees for 4th District special election