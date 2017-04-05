Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Hungate elected Wichita State Student Body President

Paige Hungate is Wichita State's first female Student Body President in a decade.

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefApril 5, 20171 Comment

Paige Hungate defeated Tracia Bañuelos. Hungate will serve as Student Body President with Breck Towner as the Student Body Vice President of the 60th Session of Wichita State's Student Government Association.

Wichita State’s student body voted and decided Paige Hungate as Student Body President for the 60th Session of the Student Government Association of Wichita State.

More than 19 percent (2,601) of Wichita State’s student body voted in the election. Hungate received more than 57 percent of the vote.

Hungate represents the United We Stand ticket. She defeated Tracia Bañuelos of the Impact ticket, the Election Commission announced Wednesday evening.

“I’m just elated,” Hungate said. “I didn’t expect it. I was cautiously optimistic.”

“The community here is the greatest part, and I wanted to spend my collegiate career working to enhance Wichita however I could,” Hungate said. “I’m excited to move Wichita State in a positive direction.”

Breck Towner will serve as Hungate’s vice president.

1 Comment

One Response to “Hungate elected Wichita State Student Body President”

  1. Martin park on April 5th, 2017 10:09 pm

    As an outsider let me share my enthusiasm for this election…..more rational reasonable will to have dialog instead of protest is now required……good luck congratulations and god bless

