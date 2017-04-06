Results of the 2017 SGA election

More than 19 percent (2,601) of Wichita State’s student body voted in the election — an increase of the 12.6 percent of the student body who voted in the previous election cycle — the Election Commission confirmed Wednesday evening.

Wichita State’s student body voted and decided Paige Hungate as Student Body President for the 60th Session of the Student Government Association of Wichita State.

Hungate represents the United We Stand ticket. She defeated Tracia Bañuelos of the Impact ticket, the Election Commission announced Wednesday evening. Hungate received more than 57 percent of the vote.

Bañuelos received 40 percent of the votes for president. A little more than two percent of voters wrote-in a candidate for president.

Of the 38 elected senators, six represent the Impact ticket, while the remaining represent the United We Stand ticket. One at-large senator represents Impact.

The elected senators are:

At-Large: Kelvin Lopez (United We Stand), Lane Smith (United We Stand), Mindy Huynh (United We Stand), Kyler Sanders (United We Stand), Greg Rubbert (United We Stand), Theresa Doan (United We Stand), Taylor Williams (United We Stand), Colton Russell (United We Stand), Alexis Landreth (United We Stand), India Brelsford (United We Stand), Garin Egerton (United We Stand), Alexander Vulgamore (United We Stand), Hassan Raffi (United We Stand), Kylen Lawless (United We Stand) and Zubair Khan (Impact).

Business: Jessica Wehkamp (United We Stand), Alex Miller (United We Stand) and Jason McCarty (United We Stand).

Education: Aleyah Murray (United We Stand) and Tommy Rudawsky (United We Stand)

Engineering: Lucia Talavera (United We Stand), Abel Barraza (United We Stand) and Rochell Delevante (United We Stand)

Fine Arts: Xan Mattek (Impact)

Health Professions: Sydney Simek (United We Stand), Sydney Kalscheur (United We Stand) and Chris Thiel (United We Stand)

Liberal Arts & Sciences: Claire Kirkland (United We Stand), Carleigh Camacho (United We Stand), Kenon Brinkley (Impact), Shelby Rowell (United We Stand) and Katie Slavenburg (Impact)

Graduate: Raghavendra Deshmukh (United We Stand), Randy Barbour (Impact) and Anna Turosak (Impact)

Honors College: Kyle Kopecky (United We Stand)

Out of State: Jared Santos (United We Stand)

Veterans: Dan Corrieri (United We Stand)