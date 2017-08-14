PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

Matt Crow • August 13, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Supporters hold signs during the rally for solidarity in downtown Wichita. (Aug. 13, 2017)
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Galleries
Other stories filed under Local
Galleries
PHOTOS: Shockers topple Sycomores as senior bid farewell
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win
PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa
PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis
PHOTOS: Wichita State leaves a lump of coal in South Dakota State’s stocking
PHOTOS: Wichita State shuts down Saint Louis 75-45
PHOTOS: Wichita State volleyball senior night
Photo of the day: Election Day 2016
Entertainment
Country singer Logan Mize opens up about his career, family life
The Sunflower
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.