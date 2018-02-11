Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State women’s basketball team involved in bus accident

The incident occurred Saturday evening.

Matt Crow, Sports EditorFebruary 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State guard Keke Thompson drives the ball down court during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Cougars at Koch Arena.

Wichita State guard Keke Thompson drives the ball down court during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Cougars at Koch Arena.

Wichita State guard Keke Thompson drives the ball down court during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Cougars at Koch Arena.

The bus carrying Wichita State’s women’s basketball team was involved in an accident following the team’s departure from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Saturday evening.

The team was en route from Eisenhower airport to Charles Koch Arena. The team had just returned from Connecticut, where they lost to the No. 1 UConn Huskies earlier Saturday afternoon.

The bus struggled with the icy road conditions in Wichita, as reported in the Wichita Eagle. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

 

 

 

