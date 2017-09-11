Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents
Shocker Hall residents reported receiving suspicious notes last week according to a Wednesday entry on the WSU police crime log.
A Shocker Hall resident who wished to remain anonymous said she and her roommate found a note in their dorm, taped to the light switch.
The note reads: “When the clock strikes two, He’ll be looking for you, “Who?” you may ask, The man in the black mask.”
The student said she was present when a male placed the note, but that he claimed he was “’making a delivery’ for another person.”
The WSU police department was unavailable for comment on Sunday.
