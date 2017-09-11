Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

Matthew Kelly, Copy ChiefSeptember 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Shocker Hall residents reported receiving suspicious notes last week according to a Wednesday entry on the WSU police crime log.

A Shocker Hall resident who wished to remain anonymous said she and her roommate found a note in their dorm, taped to the light switch.

The note reads: “When the clock strikes two, He’ll be looking for you, “Who?” you may ask, The man in the black mask.”

The student said she was present when a male placed the note, but that he claimed he was “’making a delivery’ for another person.”

The WSU police department was unavailable for comment on Sunday.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Iraqi student and family arrested while depositing check
Iraqi student and family arrested while depositing check
2 Phi Delta Theta members suspended by fraternity for ‘Free House Tours’ banner
2 Phi Delta Theta members suspended by fraternity for ‘Free House Tours’ banner
UPDATE: Sexual battery reported at The Flats
UPDATE: Sexual battery reported at The Flats
Police Chief Sara Morris retires
Police Chief Sara Morris retires
PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away
PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away

Other stories filed under News

Iraqi student and family arrested while depositing check
Iraqi student and family arrested while depositing check
2 Phi Delta Theta members suspended by fraternity for ‘Free House Tours’ banner
2 Phi Delta Theta members suspended by fraternity for ‘Free House Tours’ banner
‘This is part of my job.’
‘This is part of my job.’
Here to stay: DACA student speaks out
Here to stay: DACA student speaks out
SGA stands in solidarity with DACA students
SGA stands in solidarity with DACA students
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Columns

    Consistency is key in student affairs

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Campus

    Student reports knife, pistol magazines, and ammo found in backpack on move-in day

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Politics

    Brewer hopes time as Wichita mayor helps bid for governorship

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Columns

    Kelly: Parking permits — the commuter student fee

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Politics

    Former Wichita mayor and high school student among those vying for governorship

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Local

    Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Campus

    YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement

  • Arts & Culture

    Rundstrom relishes time at WSU, accepts position at Savannah College of Art and Design

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Arts & Culture

    Art show rallies community around refugees

  • Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

    Baseball

    WSU’s late-inning surge seals series win over Evansville