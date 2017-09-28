Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’

In the Student Government Association, moderate voices can be hard to come by. Sophomore Jaiden Soupene said he hopes to be the exception.

Soupene, a political science major, is one of many new SGA senators to be appointed this year.

“I consider myself to be a pretty moderate person,” Soupene said. “I think it would be good to have a level-headed approach to issues and to see both sides and weigh the pros and cons when voting on legislation or dealing with conflicts that may arise.”

“I want to be one of my great idols in the Senate. I want to be the Susan Collins of SGA.”

Soupene said he believes the polarizing national political climate since the presidential election has been reflected in SGA.

“While we’re all passionate about certain issues, we have to be able to talk to the other side,” Soupene said.

Soupene is a member of the Programming Committee, a committee that was defunct during last year’s senate because the previous administration did not deem it necessary. In the Programming Committee, senators work on and markets programs that SGA provides for students. Soupene, along with Sen. Shelby Rowell, is already working on creating a new program.

“Jaiden and I have been discussing starting a legislative workshop for students where senators from SGA would help students compose letters to their elected officials about issues that matter to them,” Rowell said. “Now more than ever, it is important to be active on our campuses, our state, and our nation.”

Rowell said she convinced Soupene to apply for an SGA position.

“I think Jaiden is going to be a fantastic senator because of his work ethic and his capacity to work well with others,” Rowell said. “He’s the type of person who listens to everyone and doesn’t allow his emotions and biases to fog his judgement. He has impeccable character and integrity, and will thrive in this role.”