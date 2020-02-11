Darron Boatright has been the Athletic Director at Wichita State since 2016. He also serves as a member of the President’s Executive Team and reports directly to the President.

Darron Boatright: The man behind the scenes of Wichita State athletics

Darron Boatright took the reins of the Wichita State athletic department in August 2016.

Since then, he’s been busy — negotiating WSU’s move from the Missouri Valley to the American Athletic Conference and transitioning the department to an all-inclusive apparel provider in Under Armour, among other things.

Boatright likens his days to a quote from “Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison: “You never know what is going to come through those doors.

“That’s the most interesting part of my day, because we have 120 plus employees, 200 plus athletes to attain a level of success and entertainment,” Boatright said.

In the past four years, WSU has captured 23 conference championships, made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, and secured three conference all-sport trophies.

Under Boatright, the athletic program has maintained a 3.10 cumulative grade point average or above while hitting an all-time school record of 3.256 in the fall of 2018.

“We run to have a top-notch athletic program,” Boatright said.

Boatright spends much of his day busy in the office, but he said he makes a point of interacting with the rest of the campus community too.

“More than athletics, I also enjoy going into the Rhatigan (Student Center) and seeing non-athletic students bring a community that Wichita State is known for,” he said.

Boatright said his family also loves WSU athletics.

“They attend to as many games as I do,” he said proudly.