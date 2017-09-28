The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

Close Alan Cedeno, left, and Venkat Navin, right, study in Ablah Library on Wednesday morning. Cedeno is studying quantum mechanics and working towards his masters in physics. Navin is working towards his masters in computer networking. Both students have 1 semester left before graduating. Brian Hayes

As the sun rises each morning, the campus fills with individuals, who in their minds, are beginning another average day of their life.

“Average” is just a matter of perspective. One person goes through the motions of another day of a 40-year career, another accepts their first post-degree position. Their experiences, their stories, never cross paths unless someone strives to create a connection.

In our annual ‘Day in the Life’ special edition, The Sunflower attempts to tell some of the stories that make WSU a unique and vibrant place.

This year’s issue reflects on a coach who has devoted decades of his life to WSU, emerging student leaders, the journey of Miss Kansas, a particularly interesting lamp, and more.

Click here to read the stories of ‘Day in the Life’