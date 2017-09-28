Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

September 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Alan Cedeno, left, and Venkat Navin, right, study in Ablah Library on Wednesday morning. Cedeno is studying quantum mechanics and working towards his masters in physics. Navin is working towards his masters in computer networking. Both students have 1 semester left before graduating.

As the sun rises each morning, the campus fills with individuals, who in their minds, are beginning another average day of their life.

“Average” is just a matter of perspective. One person goes through the motions of another day of a 40-year career, another accepts their first post-degree position. Their experiences, their stories, never cross paths unless someone strives to create a connection.

In our annual ‘Day in the Life’ special edition, The Sunflower attempts to tell some of the stories that make WSU a unique and vibrant place.

This year’s issue reflects on a coach who has devoted decades of his life to WSU, emerging student leaders, the journey of Miss Kansas, a particularly interesting lamp, and more.

Click here to read the stories of ‘Day in the Life’

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    From the army to the Ablah

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    Miss Kansas empowers individuals with disabilities

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    Nephew’s early birth inspires nursing student

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    ‘Copies of scripture in the pathways of life’

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    First-generation student brings unique perspective to SGA

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    Harpel: ‘Free food is good food’

  • The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

    Day in the Life

    Athletic training students balance school, clinicals, social life