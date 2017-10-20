Student found with upskirt photos, arrested on six felony counts
James Dayvault, 28, has been arrested on six felony counts and allegedly found in possession of photos and videos taken under women’s skirts, which Wichita State Police believe were taken on campus. Dayvault is a WSU student.
Dayvault was arrested Thursday on charges of exploitation of a child under 16, lewd and lacivious behavior, and four counts of breach of privacy, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office booking records. University police do not believe these alleged acts occurred on campus.
His bond was set at $75,000.
