Phi Delta Theta allegations include hazing, sexual misconduct

Close Phi Delta Theta is currently under investigation for hazing and sexual misconduct at their annual luau event. Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Phi Delta Theta is currently under investigation for hazing and sexual misconduct at their annual luau event.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A press release from Phi Delta Theta International headquarters says their initial investigation into WSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter “did not support claims of sexual misconduct or acts of organized chapter hazing.”

Phi Delta Theta is currently under temporary suspension and investigation by Student Conduct and Community Standards for multiple allegations of misconduct. The sexual misconduct allegations stem from a 2016 off-campus Hawaiian-themed party hosted by Phi Delta Theta.

A statement from Mandy Hambleton, deputy Title IX coordinator for students, described multiple female Greeks experiencing “non-consensual sexual behavior” during the 2016 Luau. The statement was sent to sorority leaders the week after this year’s Luau.

Wichita State’s Sexual Misconduct, Relationship Violence, and Stalking Policy for Students define sexual misconduct as “unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature that is committed without consent between people regardless of sex or gender. Sexual misconduct can include both intentional conduct and conduct that results in negative effects, even if those negative effects were unintended.”

Phi Delta Theta officials have been working alongside local authorities, university officials, and local alumni officers to “further understand the situation,” the press release said. The fraternity headquarters said they will revisit the findings of the university investigation once it has concluded “to take any final action.”

“As a values-based organization we remain committed to the health and safety of our members and guests,” the press release said. “Anyone who is found to have violated those values or the organization’s policies will be held accountable.”

While on suspension, members of the fraternity are prohibited from engaging in any form of chapter operations or fraternity-related involvement on or off campus, including Shocktoberfest and Songfest.