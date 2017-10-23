Phi Delta Theta allegations include hazing, sexual misconduct
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A press release from Phi Delta Theta International headquarters says their initial investigation into WSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter “did not support claims of sexual misconduct or acts of organized chapter hazing.”
Phi Delta Theta is currently under temporary suspension and investigation by Student Conduct and Community Standards for multiple allegations of misconduct. The sexual misconduct allegations stem from a 2016 off-campus Hawaiian-themed party hosted by Phi Delta Theta.
A statement from Mandy Hambleton, deputy Title IX coordinator for students, described multiple female Greeks experiencing “non-consensual sexual behavior” during the 2016 Luau. The statement was sent to sorority leaders the week after this year’s Luau.
Wichita State’s Sexual Misconduct, Relationship Violence, and Stalking Policy for Students define sexual misconduct as “unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature that is committed without consent between people regardless of sex or gender. Sexual misconduct can include both intentional conduct and conduct that results in negative effects, even if those negative effects were unintended.”
Phi Delta Theta officials have been working alongside local authorities, university officials, and local alumni officers to “further understand the situation,” the press release said. The fraternity headquarters said they will revisit the findings of the university investigation once it has concluded “to take any final action.”
“As a values-based organization we remain committed to the health and safety of our members and guests,” the press release said. “Anyone who is found to have violated those values or the organization’s policies will be held accountable.”
While on suspension, members of the fraternity are prohibited from engaging in any form of chapter operations or fraternity-related involvement on or off campus, including Shocktoberfest and Songfest.
So this chapter had their international representatives investigate them. These people deal with so many cases on a larger scale. The last thing they want for their national organization is bad publicity. I can’t stress enough how national greek executives are quick to remove any risk because it jeopardizes their national reputation. The fact that they conducted an investigation on this chapter itself and found no claims or evidence of their accusations is something to note. Again, the allegations were made anonymously and not even school officials are aware of who submitted them. For all we know, the allegation could have even been from an random individual who wants to target Greek life, as Phi Delta Theta was an easy target.. I’m rooting for these men because it seems like there are others in the community that are out to get them. Wait for the evidence and the result of the investigation before you make any assumption on the character of these men. The fact that the investigation has been going on this long for a sexual assault allegation shows that they are struggling to find supporting evidence even after interrogating their chapter and even women that were in attendance of their event. Cases that revolve around sexual assault and hazing typically constitute removal of charter pretty quick when there’s evidence, which in this case, it doesn’t seem like there is any, if any.
[Reply]
Reading Reply:
October 23rd, 2017 at 11:42 am
The article states multiple females experiencing non-consensual sexual behavior. Not anonymous members of the community out to get them. Lots of national chapters do investigations and protect their own. It is how the system is built and survives. If you are Penn State and a person dies then it is a little harder to cover it up.
The Greek system is a machine that protects its own. With Steve Clark, Sr. as a prominent alum, it is very surprising there is a temporary suspension.
Ask for the Phi Delts to sign a waiver to allow Mandy to release the entire history of conduct matters with WSU. That would certainly shed light on many aspects. Ask them publicly if they would sign that waiver for WSU to release the history of issues. not just this incident – their entire history. Tell us how that goes.
[Reply]