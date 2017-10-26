WSU baseball Fall World Series to benefit Kansas Food Bank

Wichita State sophomore Alex Jackson hits a line drive against Illinois State on April 29, 2017.

Wichita State baseball is holding its annual Fall World Series, beginning Nov. 2 at Eck Stadium. The cost of admission is a canned food item that will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.

The Shocker baseball roster will be split into two teams, black and yellow. The rosters for each team have yet to be announced.

The yellow team won in 2016. Alex Jackson hit .385 and Luke Ritter hit .364 with four RBIs and Alex Segal pitched three shutout innings.

Last year Alec Bohm hit .545 for the black team and had two home runs and five RBIs.

Game one is Nov. 2, game two is Nov. 3, and the final game is Nov. 4. If inclement weather occurs, makeup games will be played on Nov. 5.

The baseball Halloween SCREAMage will start off the World Series with the first pitch at 2 p.m. Saturday.