Shamet and McDuffie ranked in top 100 college basketball players

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie (32) celebrates the Shockers' victory.

CBS Sports released the 2017-2018 top 100 (and one) college basketball players of the season.

College Division 1 men’s basketball includes more than 4,500 players–and two from Wichita State were included.

Both sophomore guard Landry Shamet and junior forward Markis McDuffie made the list.

Shamet was ranked No. 21.

One of the authors of the article, Gary Parish said this in regards to Shamet:

“Offseason foot-surgery shouldn’t keep Shamet from making Wichita State’s transition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the American Athletic Conference a smooth one.

He’ll be the next unheralded recruit developed into an NBA player by Shockers coach Gregg Marshall.”

McDuffie came in at No. 88. Co-author Reid Forgrave stated about McDuffie:

“McDuffie attacks the rim and has a decent shot, and he does what so many Gregg Marshall players have done in the past: He excels at getting after it with quick hands and relentless energy on defense.

This feels like a vintage Wichita State team in its first year in the American Athletic Conference.”

The authors of the article made a disclaimer about the list:

“This list is not based on NBA potential, draft status or overall value. There are some players — who are going to put up bigger numbers or be better overall from a value standpoint on their respective teams — ranked lower than others.”

